Police: Man injured in reported sword attack in Missouri

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Police in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Raytown are investigating a sword attack that injured a man.

Police say the victim of the incident shortly before 4 a.m. Monday was treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, and the alleged assailant was arrested. No additional details were provided.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

