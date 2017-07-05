Public meeting set for road extension proposal

A meeting is scheduled to get the public's take on a proposed road extension project by the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

In a news release, AHTD stated a public meeting will take place concerning plans to extend Commerce Drive from Interstate 555 to Arkansas Highway 49 in Jonesboro.

Those attending will be able to view displays, ask questions, and offer comments in an open house format.

The meeting is scheduled for July 11 in the presentation room at Nettleton High School, 4201 Chieftan Lane, from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android