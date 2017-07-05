Three people stopped on roadside hit and killed

Three people died Tuesday night when a car hit them while they were stopped on the side of a Dunklin County road.

At 9:50 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash located on Route MM, two miles south of the Stoddard County line.

Tiffani D. Santana, 32; Jack S. Venneman, 2; and Pheonix Santana, age unknown, all of Adrian, MO, died when a 2010 GMC Sierra struck them and their 2015 Chevy Cruze parked on the shoulder of the road.

Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced all three dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Benny Johnson of Milan, TN, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Dexter hospital.

Debris from the crash also struck a third vehicle, parked on the shoulder.

Officers with the Malden and Bernie Police Departments, as well as deputies from the Dunklin and Stoddard County Sheriff's Offices assisted in the crash investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android