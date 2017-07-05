Sheriff reports relatively calm holiday weekend

Things were relatively calm during the Independence Day weekend, according to a local sheriff.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery reported Wednesday that while his office received more service calls than last year, his deputies made fewer arrests.

The sheriff’s office received 165 complaint calls between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4.

During that same period, the detention center booked in 41 suspects. Among the charges:

Driving while intoxicated—4

Boating while intoxicated—3

Public intoxication—2

Drug possession—5

Drug paraphernalia possession—6

Arrest warrants served—13

Several of those booked into the detention center had multiple charges, Montgomery stated.

Deputies also issued 11 citations for traffic violations or criminal misdemeanors and 12 warnings for traffic violations.

