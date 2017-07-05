Arkansas to release some information to voting commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas officials say they'll partly comply with a request for information from President Donald Trump's voting commission, but won't release details such as voters' Social Security or driver's license numbers.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said Wednesday it had received the request for information from the panel, which was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections. Spokesman Chris Powell said the state will provide publicly available information, but won't release Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, felony convictions or military status.

Some of the most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply at all with the request while others say they can only release some information under state law.

