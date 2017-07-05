2 Arkansas veterans advance Gulf War memorial plans in DC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas Gulf War veterans are leading a campaign to build a Desert Storm War Memorial in Washington D.C.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Jeff Kurczek and Brenten Byrd serve on the board for the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.



U.S. Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas has helped the veterans and supported the campaign by guiding their proposals through Congress twice.



Former President Barack Obama signed legislation, in 2014, that authorized the monument to be built. President Donald Trump also gave his approval this year and signed a resolution that allows the memorial to be built in the capital's monument zone.



The National Park Service will hold a hearing for two proposed sites later this month. Officials will invite the public to comment on the proposal.

