Woman accused of stealing meat, hitting manager in the face

Police arrested a woman on suspicion of robbery after they say she hit a store manager in the face while trying to steal $150 worth of meat.

Tuesday afternoon, according to the incident report, 43-year-old Angela Ruth Watson of Jonesboro walked into Kroger, 1525 S. Caraway, and proceeded to fill her purse with meat.

When she walked out of the store without paying, the manager followed Watson out to her car and asked to see the merchandise.

Watson grabbed her purse and returned to the store, the report said. Once inside, she headed into the women’s restroom where other employees reported seeing her trying to hide the stolen meat.

After she realized the workers were watching her, Watson left the store.

The store manager again followed her to her car and attempted to make contact.

According to the incident report, she threw the merchandise in the back seat then hit the manager in the face with her hand and the car door, before driving away.

The manager wrote down the tag number and called police.

A short time later police found and arrested Watson on suspicion of robbery. She’s being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

According to the incident report, she’s also being held for a failure to appear warrant.

