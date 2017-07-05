Fireworks thrown at officers, arrest made

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Police say a man who was not welcome at a Kennett home was arrest following a fire at the same residence.
Someone lost their freedom on Independence Day after a police chief says fireworks were thrown at his officers.
Police arrested a woman on suspicion of robbery after they say she hit a store manager in the face while trying to steal $150 worth of meat.
Things were relatively calm during the Independence Day weekend, according to a local sheriff.
A meeting is scheduled to get the public's take on a proposed road extension project by the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
