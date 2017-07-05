Fireworks thrown at officers, arrest made

Someone lost their freedom on Independence Day after a police chief says fireworks were thrown at his officers.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said in a news release that officers were called to Barnes Street after several reports of unruly individuals. Officers saw a large group shooting fireworks in an "unsafe manner."

When the officers got out of their patrol cars, the chief said explosives were thrown towards the officers. The crowd refused to disperse and more fireworks were thrown at the officers.

Pemiscot County sheriff's deputies assisted police and the crowd was scattered from the streets.

Stanfield said no officers were injured in the incident.

One arrest was made but more arrests are expected after the investigation ends, according to the chief.

The name of the person arrested was not released.

