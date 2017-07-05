More storms possible this week: forecast tonight

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Woman accused of stealing meat, hitting manager in the face

Florida woman hides meth in buttocks, caught

Does newly found photograph prove Amelia Earhart survived crash?

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Road expansion

A public meeting is coming up to discuss a proposed expansion to Commerce Drive in Jonesboro. Watch Region 8 News to find out more.

Eye drop warning

Did you know not all eye drops are the same? If you use them frequently, you'll want to watch Region 8 News tonight for some helpful tips.

Scattered storms still possible

We're not done yet this week with scattered storms. We could see another round of them tomorrow. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs, 7 p.m.

Speechless, 7:30 p.m.

Modern Family, 8 p.m.

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m.

To Tell the Truth, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, 7 p.m.

The Carmichael Show, 8 p.m.

This Is Us, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.