Boil order lifted in Black Rock

Breaking

Boil order lifted in Black Rock

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The boil order issued last week in Black Rock has been lifted.

According to officials with Black Rock Waterworks, the order was lifted after bacteriological samples taken Monday were found to be "safe" and "a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system."

The water is safe for residents to drink once again.

The boil order was issued July 5 as a precautionary measure due to a lack of disinfectant/chlorine in the distribution system, according to Black Rock Waterworks. 

