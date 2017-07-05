Boil order lifted in Black Rock

The boil order issued last week in Black Rock has been lifted.

According to officials with Black Rock Waterworks, the order was lifted after bacteriological samples taken Monday were found to be "safe" and "a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system."

The water is safe for residents to drink once again.

The boil order was issued July 5 as a precautionary measure due to a lack of disinfectant/chlorine in the distribution system, according to Black Rock Waterworks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android