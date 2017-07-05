Officials: Black Rock Waterworks under boil order

According to officials with Black Rock Waterworks, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a boil order for the entire system. The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system.

Under the order, customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption and that water used for drinking or cooking must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes must be thrown out and only boiled water can be used for making ice, officials said.

Officials noted that the order was due to no disinfectant/chlorine in the distribution system.

