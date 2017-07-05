Judge charges Jonesboro man with raping young girl

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man accused of forcing a 6-year-old child to perform sexual acts.

Vernon Vontrell Fletcher, 23, appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling via Skype at the Craighead County Detention Center.

Upon reading the probable cause statement, which alleges Fletcher forced a 6-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him, Boling found probable cause to charge Fletcher with rape/oral or anal intercourse-person less than 14 years of age.

If found guilty of the Class Y felony, Fletcher could be sentenced anywhere from 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

After ordering a public defender for Fletcher, Boling set his bond at $100,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android