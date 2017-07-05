Police: Man stole, sold copper from job site

A Jonesboro man faces up to six years in prison after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of copper from his employer.

A Craighead County district court judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 41-year-old Marc Winston Emanuel with theft of property over $1,000 but less than $5,000.

According to court documents, Emanuel stole $4,147 worth of copper tubing and wire from a construction site at 801 University Loop, including an entire roll of tubing valued at more than $3,500.

“A check through Leads Online revealed that the suspect…had sold copper and other metals to TRG Metals on 31 occasions since Jan. 1, 2017,” the affidavit stated.

Photographs from the last transaction on April 17 showed Emanuel bring in a wheelbarrow full of cut copper tubing, the document said. Another photo showed him bring in eight pounds of copper tubing.

“The complainant stated that the items in the pictures appear to be the same items taken from his construction site,” the affidavit said.

After finding probable cause to charge him, Judge David Boling set Emanuel’s bond $2,500 cash or surety and told him to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

If convicted, Emanuel could be fined as much as $10,000 and/or spend up to six years in prison.

