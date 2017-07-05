Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case

According to Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris, a Jonesboro man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years in federal prison for advertising child pornography.

Steven Thorpe of Jonesboro was indicted in April 2015 by a federal grand jury for one count of advertising child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Thorpe pleaded guilty in August 2016 to possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty in February 2017 to advertising child pornography, Harris said.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's office, the investigation into Thorpe began in June 2014 when two people brought Thorpe's phone and computer to Jonesboro police after reportedly seeing sexually explicit photos of a minor on Thorpe's phone.

Jonesboro police then got a search warrant and found over 20,000 images of child pornography, Harris said in the statement.

The United States Secret Service also got a search warrant to search Thorpe's computer, which had 1,400 images of child pornography on it, Harris said.

"In addition to photos of children being sexually abused, agents also discovered that Thorpe had accessed online chatrooms through a computer program called Gigatribe," Harris said. "In these chats, Thorpe advertised to other users that he had child pornography available, including 'doctor/patient, dad/son, hidden cams, massage' and 'getting caught, locker/school rooms and public videos'," Harris said.

After Thorpe is released from prison, he will also remain on supervised release for the rest of his life, Harris said, noting Thorpe must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors under the age of 18.

Thorpe is also facing state charges, including a sexual assault and additional possession of child pornography charges in Craighead County, Harris said.

