Tattoo shop hosts first ever backpack drive

A tattoo shop in Manila is hosting their first ever backpack drive.

Malissa McCallie, the owner of Madlove Tattooz at 314 N. Dewey Street, said they have been planning this backpack drive since February.

McCallie said she’s partnering with First Baptist Church in Manila and Leachville Police Chief Joni Isbell to help children from kindergarten through middle school that is in need of non-perishable food items and school supplies.

“A lot of these children have single mothers as parents or single fathers as parents that have a hard time making ends meet to start with,” she said. “But, they need a little extra help. We're in the position to try to help and that's what we want to do."

McCallie said they have a list of items for people to donate school supplies or non-perishable food items.

Also, McCallie said after you make a donation, Madlove Tattooz will also be giving out free tattoos and piercings.

“Anybody is welcomed to come in. If they are of age,” she said. “You cannot get anything under the age of 16 unless it’s your ear lobe. And If you’re under 18, you must have a birth certificate, a photo ID, and your parent's photo ID. State law says you must have this. So, that’s what you need to have.”

McCallie said you can get any basic piercing including a nose, lip, eyebrow, tongue, belly ring, and ear piercings.

She also said they will provide three different books of tattoos for people to choose from.

“I’m excited that this will be our first-time backpack drive,” she said. “We have done others like the toy drive, but this one is a little different…It’s more a hit home thing. I’ve been a single parent many years ago and I know how it is when you’re trying to survive raising children.”

The backpack drive will kick off on July 18, but McCallie said anyone can make a donation early.

For more information contact Madlove Tattooz, at 870-877-1319.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

