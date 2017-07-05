A-State Tops WGCA All-American Scholars List with Seven Selections

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/5/17) – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Wednesday its 2016-17 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed a school-record seven student-athletes on the prestigious list to tie for the most in the nation.

The WGCA’s 952 All-American Scholars includes A-State’s Aracelly Jimenez Rios, Marisa Marquez, Sarah Childers, Emma Miller, Beth Ann Compton, Grayson Gladden and Maci Brooks.

The Red Wolves tied Toledo, Yale and Lindenwood for the most selections in the nation. A-State set a new school record for the second consecutive year after placing six student-athletes on the list a year ago.

The All-American Scholar Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team’s tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Arkansas State has now placed multiple players on the list seven consecutive years.

“I’m proud of our entire team’s commitment to academics, but I think it is quite an accomplishment when you can play in 50 percent of the competitions and still have a 3.50 or higher GPA,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “I think it shows a tremendous amount of dedication, and it is nice to see their hard work on the course and in the classroom paying off.”

Brooks, a senior last season, became the second A-State women’s golfer in school history achieve the recognition all four years of their career, joining Anna Carling. Childers made her third consecutive appearance on the lineup, while Miller, Compton and Jimenez Rios appeared on the list for the second straight year. Marquez and Gladden, both freshmen in 2016-17, were tabbed All-American Scholars for the first time.