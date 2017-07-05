Arkansas Wildlife calendar available to subscribers

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC - Arkansas Wildlife magazine celebrates 50 years of publishing this fall, and part of the celebration lies within the brand new July 2017-July 2018 calendar issue.

As always, the calendar is loaded with stunning photographs of wildlife in Arkansas, as well as hunting dates, holidays, special events, sunrise/sunset times for each day, moon phases and so much more. This 50th anniversary edition also looks back on highlights from issues all the way back to 1967.

“Arkansas has a tremendous legacy of wildlife conservation that’s been chronicled for half a century by dedicated writers, editors, photographers and artists,” said Jeff Williams, Arkansas Wildlife editor. “This calendar issue is special – I think anyone who enjoys the outdoors will benefit from reading about Arkansas’s conservation history. We’ll take a deeper look at issues covered in the magazine over the years in the September/October issue.”

Of course, Arkansas Wildlife subscribers will receive the calendar since it’s the July/August issue of the magazine. For those who don’t subscribe, there’s still a chance to bring home the calendar.

Subscribe to Arkansas Wildlife by the end of July and we’ll mail a copy of this year’s calendar. A one-year subscription – six bimonthly issues – is only $12. Order two years for $20 or three years for $25.

“It’s a great deal,” Williams said. “Most calendars alone cost more than a one-year subscription to Arkansas Wildlife.”

It’s easy to subscribe. Call 800-283-2664 or visit www.agfc.com/arkansaswildlife today.