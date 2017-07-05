Attorney General warns of Medicaid scam

Officials with a state agency are asking people to be careful with their information, especially their credit card information, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has received at least four complaints involving someone claiming to work for DHS, calling Medicaid Savings Program clients.

During the calls, the person will ask questions about the client's insurance, then asks for a credit card number to offer special discounts or for the person to continue their service with Medicaid.

The requests often come with a price tag, in particular, a $500 processing fee, Rutledge said.

"Scammers who pose as a representative of a state agency know consumers are more likely to listen," Rutledge said. "Arkansans need to know to keep personal or credit card information private, especially if a person or agency is requesting it during an unsolicited phone call."

Rutledge also offers the following tips for people to use in case they get a phone call.

Be cautious if someone asks you to pay a fee through a pre-paid credit card or by wiring money. If payments are made, the money may never be seen again. Legitimate organizations will accept standard and traceable forms of payments.

People who accept these offers become targets of other scammers when their information is shared or sold to others.

Never provide any financial account information to an unknown person or entity.

If the call appears to be from a government agency, consider hanging up and calling the agency back on a phone number found on their website.

DHS encourages Arkansans who receive this call to file a complaint with the Attorney General's office, and if there are any questions, DHS can be contacted at 501-682-1001. Arkansans should be mindful that con artists do not follow the law, so they disregard the do-not-call registry. And technological advances allow for Caller ID spoofing, so that scammers can disguise the source of the calls.

