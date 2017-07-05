Missouri man accused of hitting mom with fishing pole

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) - A southern Missouri man is accused of repeatedly striking his mother with a fishing pole during a dispute and shooting at her as she fled on foot.

The West Plains Daily Quill reports Howell County prosecutors charged 19-year-old Zack Burris of Pottersville with two felony counts of domestic assault and one of unlawful weapon use.

Court filings say Burris' mother reported Burris attacked her June 29 with a fishing pole as she slept and shot at her as she ran away down the road.

Investigators say Burris told them that during an argument, his mother toppled his guitar and archery equipment. Authorities say Burris acknowledged hitting her with the fishing pole, but he denied firing at her.

Online court records don't show whether Burris has an attorney.

