Authorities investigate animal cruelty case

At least seven puppies and a dog were recently rescued by the NEA Humane Society. (Source: KAIT)

A dog and seven puppies will be heading to foster homes next week as Craighead County deputies investigate an animal cruelty case involving the dogs.

Craighead County deputies went to a home on Highway 63 near Bono on July 2 after getting a call about the cruelty, a police report notes. Officials later contacted the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society about the animals.

The mother, named Olive, was found in a small, makeshift pen with no shade, water, or food, officials said.

The puppies, with bloated stomachs due to intestinal worms, were running loose in the yard as authorities arrived. A humane society official said the main goal now is getting the puppies healthy and putting some weight on the mother.

"It's really important when you have a dog in that condition to refeed them properly, you can make them sick, so she is getting smaller, multiple meals a day and so are the puppies. The puppies are really starting to come around," Margaret Shepherd with the NEA Humane Society said.

The dogs are also very loving and are outgoing, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android