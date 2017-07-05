Holiday rain causes issues on county roads

The rain over the weekend and holiday left Greene County with a lot to repair on their county roadways.

According to Shanon Anthony, Greene County road informant, the roads with high traffic got a bit muddy, making them almost impassable.

“We have over 1,000 miles of road that we maintain and it has taken us a little time to get things put back together,” said Anthony.

Anthony said they have been working on the worse spots by adding another layer of gravel to them to get them in the best shape they can.

“We have several areas where rainfall varies,” said Anthony. “Some areas will get one inch from the rain and others will get three to three and a half inches which play a huge role in what happens on the roads.”

One of the roads where a lot of rain water accumulated from the rain is County Road 747 which Anthony said received about three inches of rainfall on it.

“We are just really trying to get these roads passable especially when dealing with those muddy spots,” said Anthony. “It causes potholes and washes and can be very dangerous to travel.”

Anthony said that has been their goal this entire time, but the weather tends to slow down their maintenance of these roads.

“Weather permitting, we try to take care of whatever problems on roads that we can as soon as we can,” said Anthony. “Right now we are doing what we can to keep them sturdy enough through this upcoming rain, but at a later point, we will come back and readjust the road and rebuild it more solidly.”

Anthony added that if you know of any roadways or county roads in need of repairs to call the Greene County Road Department at (870) 239-6314.

