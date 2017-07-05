Group to donate $25,000 to help replace 10 Commandments monument - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group to donate $25,000 to help replace 10 Commandments monument

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Officials with a production company said Wednesday they will donate $25,000 to help replace the Ten Commandments monument destroyed last month in Little Rock. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, PureFlix Entertainment will give the money during a press conference Thursday morning at the state Capitol. The company, which produced the film series "God's Not Dead", filmed one of the movies in Little Rock in 2015. 

The executive producers of the movies contacted Gov. Asa Hutchinson soon after the June 27 incident, asking to help rebuild the monument, KATV reported. A man was arrested after he reportedly drove over the monument.

