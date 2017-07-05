County officials remind residents to clean up firework debris

At the end of firework celebrations that took place in Greene County on Independence Day, county officials want to remind residents to clean up the debris left behind from fireworks.

According to County Judge Rusty McMillon, there have been places where trash from fireworks have been thrown on the roads and in ditches.

“I was driving through and saw the boxes left behind,” said McMillon. “The plastic wrapping and debris can have devastating results if not thrown away properly.”

McMillon said they have already struggled with keeping grass, leaves, and sand runoff out of their drainage.

“We don’t need anything extra adding to the problem,” said McMillon. “When things like that get in our culverts, it packs together and becomes very difficult to wash through the ditches whenever it rains.”

McMillon said they are stressing everyone to clean up after their celebrations for the sake of the county.

“I understand everyone loves celebrating with fireworks with their families,” said McMillon. “My daughter and I even enjoyed the firework shows some people were putting on as we entered Paragould. We just need people to throw their trash away and not leave it behind.”

