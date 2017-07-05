County officials remind residents to clean up firework debris - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County officials remind residents to clean up firework debris

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

At the end of firework celebrations that took place in Greene County on Independence Day, county officials want to remind residents to clean up the debris left behind from fireworks.

According to County Judge Rusty McMillon, there have been places where trash from fireworks have been thrown on the roads and in ditches.

“I was driving through and saw the boxes left behind,” said McMillon. “The plastic wrapping and debris can have devastating results if not thrown away properly.”

McMillon said they have already struggled with keeping grass, leaves, and sand runoff out of their drainage.

“We don’t need anything extra adding to the problem,” said McMillon. “When things like that get in our culverts, it packs together and becomes very difficult to wash through the ditches whenever it rains.”

McMillon said they are stressing everyone to clean up after their celebrations for the sake of the county.

“I understand everyone loves celebrating with fireworks with their families,” said McMillon. “My daughter and I even enjoyed the firework shows some people were putting on as we entered Paragould. We just need people to throw their trash away and not leave it behind.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

    Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:19 GMT
    Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions. 

    A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions. 

  • NEA Humane Society receives large donation

    NEA Humane Society receives large donation

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:23:52 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:39:13 GMT
    (Source: NEA Humane Society)(Source: NEA Humane Society)

    Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

    Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

  • Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

    Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:25:44 GMT
    (Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)(Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)

    A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise. 

    A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly