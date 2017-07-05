Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise.

Five Rivers Bait and Tackle, LLC shared photos with Region 8 News, showing their walls bare of merchandise and covered in explicit messages.

Due to the explicit nature of some of the graffiti, Region 8 News blurred some of the images.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble told Region 8 News his department is investigating the incident, but they are not able to release any details at this time.

The owner of the store told Region 8 News they were able to recover roughly 85% of their merchandise, but all the money from the cash register is gone.

Five Rivers Bait and Tackle is located inside the old Biggers school building.

