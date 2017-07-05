NEA Humane Society receives large donation

Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

According to Lisa Trevathan with the organization, they received a huge package delivery from an anonymous source, right before Independence Day.

The delivery included several boxes from chewy.com, which is a site dedicated to pets.

In those boxes were 30 bags of food.

Trevathan said the food will go into their food pantry for any family in need.

She said even though they do not know who made the donation, they are very thankful for their generosity.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android