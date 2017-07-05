NEA Humane Society receives large donation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Humane Society receives large donation

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: NEA Humane Society) (Source: NEA Humane Society)
(Source: NEA Humane Society) (Source: NEA Humane Society)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

According to Lisa Trevathan with the organization, they received a huge package delivery from an anonymous source, right before Independence Day.

The delivery included several boxes from chewy.com, which is a site dedicated to pets.

In those boxes were 30 bags of food.

Trevathan said the food will go into their food pantry for any family in need.

She said even though they do not know who made the donation, they are very thankful for their generosity.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

    Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:19 GMT
    Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions. 

    A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions. 

  • NEA Humane Society receives large donation

    NEA Humane Society receives large donation

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:23:52 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:39:13 GMT
    (Source: NEA Humane Society)(Source: NEA Humane Society)

    Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

    Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

  • Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

    Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:25:44 GMT
    (Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)(Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)

    A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise. 

    A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly