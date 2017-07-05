Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions.

Court documents state Terrean S. Bellinger, 24, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, with purpose to deliver, and terroristic threatening in July 2015.

Bellinger was sentenced to five years probation “conditioned upon the defendant’s good behavior, upon his not violating any laws of the State of Arkansas, and other certain written conditions.”

Less than two years into his probation, Bellinger was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation.

A petition to revoke Bellinger’s probation states he possessed illegal drugs, failed to appear in Circuit Court last August, failed to pay fines and court costs, report to his probation officer or pay his monthly probation supervision fees.

Court documents also alleged that on May 27, 2016, and June 8, 2017, Bellinger delivered cocaine in exchange for $100.

A judge set his bond at $250,000 Wednesday afternoon.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 31.

