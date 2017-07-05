At 10: Legislators meet over Dicamba ban - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Legislators meet over Dicamba ban

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: State legislators met today to discuss the potential ban on Dicamba. We'll show you the debate.

Plus, Japhanie Gray has more on how one county is trying to fix up their roads after the recent rains.

And one county is asking its residents to clean up their mess after the 4th of July.  

  • Prosecutor: Man's probation revoked for delivering cocaine

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:19 GMT
    Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Terrean S. Bellinger (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A Jonesboro man’s probation was revoked after he allegedly delivered cocaine on at least two different occasions. 

  • NEA Humane Society receives large donation

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:23:52 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:39:13 GMT
    (Source: NEA Humane Society)(Source: NEA Humane Society)

    Several needy families with animals will be able to feed the animals if the need arises after someone made a generous donation to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

  • Bait shop in Biggers broken into, burgled, and vandalized

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:25:44 GMT
    (Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)(Source: Five Rivers Bait and Tackle LLC)

    A bait shop in Biggers is closed until further notice, after someone broke in, vandalized the store, and stole nearly all the merchandise. 

