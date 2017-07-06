Police investigate reported assault in Bono

One man was arrested after an investigation into a reported assault Wednesday night.

According to Bono Police Chief Michael Parrish, 28-year-old Joshua W. Lesley is being held on second-degree battery charges.

Craighead County Dispatch was called about a physical assault just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Deborah Street.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived they found a woman with a bloody face and a man with a swollen face and sliced lip.

The pair told police four males pulled up in a gold Blazer and attacked the man with a baseball bat.

The report states the woman tried to help the man when Lesley hit her in the head with the bat. She told police she heard the men say, "going to kill them."

The man and woman were able to name three of the four men, including Lesley.

Lesley was arrested at a home on School Street. He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Bono police are still investigating other possible suspects involved.

