Police arrest MO man accused of rape

A Missouri man is being held on $150,000 bond, accused of rape.

Caruthersville police arrested 21-year-old Stacy Loveless Thompson Wednesday afternoon on a Pemiscot County warrant for second-degree rape.

Officers took him to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held on bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android