Jonesboro power outages cause traffic troubles

Power outages are causing traffic troubles in parts of Jonesboro.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, reported power outages on the west side of town just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

He said the Gee Street area was most affected.

In addition to homes and businesses losing electricity, traffic lights also lost power. Presley urged drivers to use 4-way stop rules.

City Water and Light crews are working to restore power to the affected areas.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates when they become available.

