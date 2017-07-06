UPDATE: Man involved in fatal crash accused of DWI

A Tennessee man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Dunklin County has been arrested.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 55-year-old Benny Johnson of Milan, TN on suspicion of felony DWI causing the death of two or more people.

He’s in the Dunklin County Jail on a 24-hour hold awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Investigators say Johnson was northbound on Route MM, two miles south of the Stoddard County line, when his 2010 GMC Sierra struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder.

The crash killed 32-year-old Tiffani D. Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix S. Santana, and 2-year-old Jack Venneman, all of Butler, MO.

