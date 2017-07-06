Dice run to benefit Lafe Fire Department

Your participation in a Firehouse Dice Run could benefit the Lafe Fire Department.

The event will take place rain or shine and is open to all street-legal vehicles.

Registration for the dice run is from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Lafe City Park, located at the intersection of Highway 135 and Gym Street.

The dice run has an estimated ride time of one and a half hours and will begin at 1 p.m.

Entry fees are $20 per driver, $15 per rider, $10 per hand which includes a ride card, event map, and t-shirts while supplies last.

