CRDC granted $35,000 to help families

A new partnership between a Region 8 organization and a national foundation will allow for more people to receive adequate care.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation granted the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council $35,000 to create a 2Gen Care Coordination Model.

A 2Gen Care Coordination Model addresses all family members in a home that may need a case worker.

The model focuses on five key components including economic vitality, social assets, mental and physical health, early childhood education, and post-secondary education and pathways to employment.

This model will allow case managers at the CRDC to better serve families who are in need of services.

Tim Wooldridge, CRDC executive director, said this is more than just money.

“The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation is more than a funder, they are a partner with us in this important work,” Wooldridge said. “They will advise, direct, correct, praise, and celebrate alongside us as we work for the next year to design, implement, evaluate, and improve our 2Gen Care Coordination Model. The families of Northeast Arkansas need this to happen and we are delighted to take the lead role with WRF’s leadership and partnership.”

The CRDC and the Consilience Group, LLC will visit other organizations where this model is implemented to learn more about how it can help families in the Northeast Arkansas area.

In October, the CRDC plans to host a 2Gen Community Health Summit with attendance from residents, service providers, and other leadership organizations.

