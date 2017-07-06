Arkansas university won't sell alcohol despite approval - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas university won't sell alcohol despite approval

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - University of Arkansas doesn't plan on selling alcohol at intercollegiate sporting events despite state-issued alcohol permits taking effect.
    
Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Director Mary Casteel tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that large-attendance facility permits for concessionaire Levy Premium Foodservice LP to sell alcohol were approved last month and took effect Saturday.
    
University spokesman Kevin Trainor has said the Fayetteville university has "no current plans" to sell alcohol at three of its sporting venues. He also said the university's conference prohibits alcohol sales at on-campus sporting venues.
    
Trainor said Wednesday that the university "reserves the right for approval" of alcohol consumption on campus for outside events.
    
Casteel says each facility permit cost $2,500, with catering permits costing $500.

