Father, son arrested on felony drug charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office) Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)
Thomas Galluzzo IV (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office) Thomas Galluzzo IV (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

Baxter County sheriff’s investigators, along with officers with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, conducted a home visit Monday afternoon at the home of 49-year-old parolee Thomas Salvadore Galluzzo III of Midway.

During a search of the home on Cedar Hills Drive, officers found approximately 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, suboxone, clonazepam, and smoking devices, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers arrested Galluzzo and his 19-year-old son, Thomas Salvadore Galluzzo IV, on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia-felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

In addition, Galluzzo III—who has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 10 times since 2013—was charged as a habitual offender.

Galluzzo IV has one previous booking for drug offenses, the release stated.

Both men are being held on $25,000 bond each, as well as no-bond holds for parole or probation violations.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • School district urges parents to update children's shot records

    School district urges parents to update children's shot records

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:21:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:40:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Westside School District administrators are urging parents to take advantage of designated immunization clinics before the start of the new school year.

    Westside School District administrators are urging parents to take advantage of designated immunization clinics before the start of the new school year.

  • Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

    Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:51:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:58:35 GMT
    Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

    Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

  • Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

    Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:38:48 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:57:06 GMT
    Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

    Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly