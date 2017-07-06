Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

Baxter County sheriff’s investigators, along with officers with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, conducted a home visit Monday afternoon at the home of 49-year-old parolee Thomas Salvadore Galluzzo III of Midway.

During a search of the home on Cedar Hills Drive, officers found approximately 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, suboxone, clonazepam, and smoking devices, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers arrested Galluzzo and his 19-year-old son, Thomas Salvadore Galluzzo IV, on suspicion of the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver

Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia-felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

In addition, Galluzzo III—who has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 10 times since 2013—was charged as a habitual offender.

Galluzzo IV has one previous booking for drug offenses, the release stated.

Both men are being held on $25,000 bond each, as well as no-bond holds for parole or probation violations.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android