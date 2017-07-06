Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Searcy police were called to the Sonic at 1823 W. Beebe Capps regarding an armed robbery.

A short time later, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left the area and took two people into custody, according to Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

Officers arrested Michael Wilson, 18, of Judsonia on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He’s being held without bond.

Police also arrested a juvenile on the same charges.

The case is still under investigation.

