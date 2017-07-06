Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office) Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Searcy police were called to the Sonic at 1823 W. Beebe Capps regarding an armed robbery.

A short time later, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left the area and took two people into custody, according to Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

Officers arrested Michael Wilson, 18, of Judsonia on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He’s being held without bond.

Police also arrested a juvenile on the same charges.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • School district urges parents to update children's shot records

    School district urges parents to update children's shot records

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:21:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:40:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Westside School District administrators are urging parents to take advantage of designated immunization clinics before the start of the new school year.

    Westside School District administrators are urging parents to take advantage of designated immunization clinics before the start of the new school year.

  • Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

    Man, juvenile arrested in restaurant holdup

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:51:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:58:35 GMT
    Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)Michael Wilson (Source: White Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

    Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

  • Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

    Father, son arrested on felony drug charges

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:38:48 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-07-06 21:57:06 GMT
    Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)Thomas Galluzzo III (Source: Baxter Co Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

    Deputies arrested an Arkansas man and his son on felony drug dealing charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly