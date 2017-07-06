Suspect accused of assaulting children with knife

Jonesboro police arrested a felon accused of putting a knife to two young children.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed a 6- and 8-year-old about an alleged assault.

A probable cause affidavit states the children told investigators that Gilbert Garcia “put a knife in the ear of the 6 year old.” They told police he also “stuck the knife between the toes of the 8 year old victim.”

The children told police Garcia keeps a gun in his room and has pointed it at them.

“The juvenile victims feared he was going to shoot them,” court documents state.

Garcia, who lives with the children’s mother and her boyfriend, was arrested for felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A judge found probable cause to charge him with those counts Wednesday.

His bond was set at $20,000. His next court date is July 31.

During ASP’s investigation into the alleged child abuse, two other people were arrested on gun charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android