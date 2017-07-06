School district urges parents to update children's shot records

Westside School District administrators are urging parents to take advantage of designated immunization clinics before the start of the new school year.

Westside Middle School Principal James Scott said the Craighead County Health Department has designated “immunization-only” clinics several days this summer.

Scott said although school nurses always keep a close eye on students’ shot records, they are doing it more so this year.

“Last school year we saw a lot of cases of Mumps and things we feel like vaccines would have helped prevent,” Scott said.

Although the Westside School District did not have a Mumps outbreak, Scott said it is still the district’s duty to keep each child safe.

He said many students in the Westside School District interact with kids from other school districts year-round by being involved in extracurricular activities.

“We don’t want our kids being the ones causing outbreaks,” he said. “We don’t want the outbreaks coming to our school based on vaccines, so we are pushing all parents to go to the health department to get vaccines for their kids, get caught up.”

Scott said the school’s nurses will contact each parent one-by-one whose children are not up-to-date on their vaccines.

“Our main concern is the well-being of our children, and when you run into students not having their vaccines, they’re going to start missing days because students cannot come to school if they are not caught up on their vaccines.”

The next immunization-only clinic at the Craighead County Health Department, 611 East Washington Avenue, is July 19.

There are others scheduled for August 3 and August 17.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android