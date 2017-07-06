District court moves proceedings to Justice Complex

The Justice Complex will be home to the Craighead County District Court beginning Monday.

According to court officials, the main district courtroom and the video district courtroom are consolidating into one location.

“It won’t give any additional difficulty because everything will be right here,” District Clerk Lisa Lawrence said. “It will help with confusion as far as when people are bonded out of jail, where they need to go for court, because everything will be handled here at the Justice Department at 410 West Washington.”

Lawrence said there will no longer be a video district courtroom at the Craighead County Detention Center.

Scott Ellington, the Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, praised the consolidation.

He said it will save the county transportation cost, be safer, and more convenient, especially by speeding up the court hearings.

The Justice Complex will be home to two separate courtrooms, the main courtroom and the newly renovated video courtroom.

“If cases go long, the way the court schedule is where it would run over in their regular plea and arraignment date, my deputy won’t have to wait until 3:30 p.m. to resume a trial,” Ellington said. “He can just step over into this courtroom and take over and the trial can resume here.”

The Justice Complex will also house the new court services office.

The Jonesboro Police Department is in charge of the program, recently ran by another private entity.

They have hired three civilian staff members who will come on board mid-July.

The program will be convenient for defendants who face probation time.

“The defendant goes through court, and if he or she is placed on probation, they will report to this office and one of the probation officers will get them signed up and monitor their probation throughout their time,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

Court officials said court will continue as usual for the rest of this week.

Changes go into effect Monday, July 10.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android