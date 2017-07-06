Aggie Road gets makeover

Arkansas State University students will discover a major change on campus as they drive in this fall.

The Aggie Road entrance is getting a new look.

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said this is something they’ve been considering for a while.

“As part of the ongoing process of revitalizing of the campus community,” Smith said. “This is something that we’ve been looking at for a while. You’ve got the width over there on the east side of campus to put in a little bit of a boulevard feel. They’ll be new lighting which will make the space safer and brighter for folks as they come to campus.”

Smith said they’re going to use the space they have in a different way.

“Really when you look at the space,” Smith said. “It was already over width. So, they’re going to be taking out some of the shoulders. Adding curb and gutter like the rest of the city of Jonesboro and then the extra space in the middle, there’s really no need for a turn lane in there. So, they were able to use that as an opportunity to beautify the space a little bit.”

Smith said they want to make the area safer and easier to see.

“One of the key parts of this is going to be the new lighting on that part of campus,” Smith said. “You may or may not be aware that the band practice facility is going to move into the area of campus shortly. So, having a brighter, better lit space is always good for our students. In the long run, we’re also hopeful that there might be some walking and running trails added to that. So, again it’s all part of making it a more inviting entrance to campus.”

Smith said they also want the campus to be welcoming.

“We’ve come to realize that this really is one of the front doors of Arkansas State University," Smith said. "So many people come off of the interstate and they go to Red Wolf Boulevard and turn onto Aggie Road. It’s also going to lead to the core of campus, which is where the new visitors center is going to be built. So, it’s just another part of helping modernize and beautify the campus.”

Smith said their plan is to have the project complete by the fall semester.

“The schedule that we’re operating under right now,” Smith said. “It’s fairly accelerated because we do want to be completed before the fall semester begins. And certainly, done before that big, first home opener football game everybody’s waiting for.”

