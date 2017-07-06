Safety concerns after needle found in city park

A Region 8 police department is hoping to add security to a park after a used needle was found near the playground equipment.

Nicole Holtz shared a picture of the syringe on Facebook to warn other parents.

She said her 3-year-old daughter found the needle on Monday while playing at the Manila city park.

Thankfully, the young girl was not injured.

Manila Police Captain Delbert Carter said they also got a call earlier in the week about a needle and packaging being found in a city ditch.

He said police have gotten previous complaints about suspicious people seen near the playground and water park, which are right next to each other.

City officials are now looking to add some surveillance to the area.

“We’re very aware of the nighttime situations out there and the mayor is looking into getting some security cameras for the area,” Carter said. “For security for the water park and also the walkers out in the park at night.”

Carter said with only one patrol officer on duty per shift, there is not much they can change about the level of patrolling in the area, but he hopes cameras could deter any criminal activity.

