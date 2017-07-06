Council discusses proposal to shut down Monroe Avenue

Monroe Avenue may see a closure near the Forum after the Jonesboro Rotary Club presented a proposal for park expansion to the Jonesboro City Council Thursday.

According to representatives of the Jonesboro Rotary Club, this closure request has been something they have looked into for over a year.

Beverly Parker with the rotary club told the council this is in an effort to better downtown Jonesboro for everyone.

Kristi Pulliam, executive director of the Foundation of Arts, agrees saying having Monroe Street closed would be very meaningful to them and Forum Park.

“This will be better for our parents, students, actresses and everyone involved in FOA and who attend the Forum,” said Pulliam. “The quality of life for citizens and everyone in downtown would increase.”

Pulliam said she is very thankful for the rotary club’s proposal.

“Having them interested in renovating the park is amazing,” said Pulliam. “The interest in bigger and better park would also increase public interest.”

Pulliam said she understands shutting this part of the roadway down would be inconvenient to some people, but the safety is what is important in the long run.

“The safety of the people who are crossing that street over and over again throughout the day and into the evening really is important to us so we would love for that street to be closed,” said Pulliam.

The Jonesboro City Council is set to revisit the proposal at the next city council meeting.

