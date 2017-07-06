Arkansas governor announces taskforce to combat violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the creation of a multiagency partnership to combat violence in Little Rock, just days after a nightclub shooting left 28 people injured.

Hutchinson announced the investigative group at a news conference Thursday. Hutchinson says the group will be made up of various agencies, including the Little Rock Police Department, the FBI and Arkansas State Police.

Hutchinson says the members of the group will share information about violent crime and increase policing throughout the city. The task force also wants to intensify the enforcement of alcoholic beverage laws at establishments throughout the city.

The nightclub shooting happened during a rap concert inside the Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday.

Police say no suspects have been arrested yet but that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.