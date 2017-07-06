Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

Jonesboro police are investigating after they received a report of shots fired into a home.

According to Public Information Specialist Paul Homes with JPD, officers responded to a home in the 400-block of N. Bridge Street around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives and patrol officers worked the incident.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android