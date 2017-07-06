Woman hit by car in Walmart parking lot

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Batesville.

According to a Batesville Police Department crash report, an officer was dispatched to Walmart around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

There, the officer saw several bystanders helping a woman who was lying on the ground bleeding from the head and left leg.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene to help the woman.

The officer then spoke with the driver who allegedly hit the victim.

The driver said she was pulling back into work at Walmart when she struck the woman.

The driver said she did not see the victim, but immediately got out of the car and called 911.

The victim was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was then transported to St. Vincent for further treatment.

The driver of the car arrived at Batesville Police Department later that afternoon. She agreed to submit a urine sample for testing.

The results of the urine test are pending, according to the report.

The crash reports states there were no citations issued in the incident.

