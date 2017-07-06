Mayers Named Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Mike Mayers has been named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for June.

Mayers was dominant during the month, going 2-1 with a 0.72 ERA over four starts in June. In 25.0 innings, he limited the opposition to five runs (two earned) on 18 hits with four walks and 29 strikeouts. He held opponents to one earned run or fewer in all four of the starts and recorded at least six strikeouts in every outing.

His 0.72 ERA led all Triple-A pitchers and was the third-lowest mark in all of Minor League Baseball. His 0.88 WHIP ranked third in the PCL while his .194 average was fourth in the month. He began June by tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts over 7.0 innings at Omaha and capped the month with seven scoreless, two-hit frames at Round Rock on June 20.

Overall this year, Mayers is 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts. He has held the opposition to one earned run or fewer in seven starts, including five straight. He currently ranks sixth in the league in ERA and leads Memphis in starts, innings pitched (77.0), and strikeouts (68). The 68 punchouts are fourth-most among Cardinals minor leaguers.

This is the first organizational player of the month award for Mayers, who also made a return to St. Louis in the month. He joins Luke Voit (April) and Carson Kelly (May) as honorees of the Cardinals’ player of the month award this season. Springfield’s Randy Arozarena was named the organization’s player of the month after leading Advanced-A Palm Beach to a first-half championship in the Florida State League before a promotion to Springfield.