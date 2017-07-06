WBC Volleyball Announces 2017 Schedule

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Williams Baptist College volleyball program has announced its 2017 schedule. They have 35 matches scheduled, with 12 being played at WBC’s Southerland-Mabee Center.

The Lady Eagles will open the regular season at the prestigious Dearborn Early Bird Challenge in Dearborn, Mich. They will play Judson University and Spring Arbor University on August 25, followed by Indiana University-South Bend and Trinity International University on August 26, in the early season tournament.

The team will play their first home games on August 29. They will host John Brown University and Southern Arkansas University in a tri-match.

American Midwest Conference play begins on September 15, when WBC hosts Stephens College. Senior day will be on October 28, against Freed-Hardeman University. The match is scheduled to begin at noon. The team will travel to St. Louis College of Pharmacy in the regular season finale on November 4.