Bader Homers in Third-Straight Game in 7-4 Redbirds Win

Redbirds Sweep Express, Have Won Four-Straight and Eight of Nine

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Three multi-run home runs in the first four innings powered a 7-4 Memphis Redbirds win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas.

After finishing the sweep of the Express (39-48), Memphis (54-32) has now won four-straight games and eight of its last nine overall. The Redbirds are 22 games over .500 for the first time since being 83-61 on Sept. 4, 2000.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his third-straight game with a long ball and 17th of the season, and he is now on a 10-game hitting streak. Patrick Wisdom followed with his 17th of the year in the fourth, and Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer a few batters later as part of a five-run frame.

Nick Martini was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and has now had eight multi-hit games in his last 13 starts. Adolis Garcia was 2-for-4 and has hit safely in all seven of his start since joining the Redbirds.

Mike Mayers worked 3.0 innings in his return from the St. Louis Cardinals, and he was followed by Tyler Bray, Trey Nielsen, and Mark Montgomery. Bray allowed three runs, two earned, in 2.0 innings and picked up his first Triple-A win, and Nielsen and Montgomery combined to allow just one hit in 4.0 innings to finish the game.

Memphis was outhit in the game, 11-10.

The Redbirds head to Nashville for three games, starting tomorrow night at 7:05, before entering the All-Star Break.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The next homestand (July 13-16) features:

Thursday, July 13 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday, featuring mac and cheese and toppings, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets available for college students with a valid college ID

Friday, July 14 (7:05 p.m.): Stubby Clapp Backflip Bobblehead, presented by Campbell Clinic, Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, July 15 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Christmas in July with a Redbirds Christmas Ornament specialty ticket, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza with a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, July 16 (2:05 p.m.): Kids eat free as part of Rockey’s Birthday Celebration, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, pregame player autographs inside the main gates