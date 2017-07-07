Man killed in two-vehicle crash

A Lawrence County man died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Pleasant Vaulner, 75, of Strawberry was killed in the crash, according to Arkansas State Police.

Just before 4 p.m., Vaulner was riding in a 2005 Chrysler on Arkansas Highway 230 west of Strawberry when the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into a private drive.

ASP stated the Chrysler was struck from behind by a 2000 Toyota also headed east.

No other injuries were listed in the crash report.

The weather conditions were cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

