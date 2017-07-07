Parker Road Walmart to hold grand reopening - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parker Road Walmart to hold grand reopening


JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It's your chance to get the first look at the remodeled Walmart Supercenter on Parker Road in Jonesboro.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin Friday morning at 8.

There will also be a grand reopening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21.

Changes to the store include state-or-the-art electronics department with interactive displays, a refreshed pharmacy with consultation room, and a pick-up section at the front of the store.

Other improvements include: easier to navigate store flow, wider aisles, and lower fixtures for better sight.

